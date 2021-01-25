 
 

Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint

Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint
WENN/Patricia Schlein
Celebrity

The '2 Fast 2 Furious' actress decides to take a step back from social media after one of her daughters accused her of spending too much time on her cell phone.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes is taking time away from social media after one of her daughters accused her of spending too much time on the phone.

The "Hitch" star, who shares Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, with her partner Ryan Gosling, has cut back on texting and tweeting so she can be more present.

Eva made the confession as she shared a post on her Instagram page from a Twitter account called Latinx Parenting, which read, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve... Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child."

  See also...

Alongside the post, Eva wrote, "Thank you to @latinxparenting for this important reminder. I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."

"So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I'd be mindful. I realized that just because I'm always home with them doesn't mean I'm always present."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress recently hinted that she may return to acting soon, after taking a break to raise her daughters.

She said in October, "I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children. I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them. And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 'Sad Situation' Amid Divorce Rumors
Related Posts
Eva Mendes Struggling With 'Pandemic Guilt in Full Effect'

Eva Mendes Struggling With 'Pandemic Guilt in Full Effect'

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Meddling in Her Quarantine Life With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Meddling in Her Quarantine Life With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes' Daughters Earn Praises From Salma Hayek and Debi Mazar for Colorful Makeover

Eva Mendes' Daughters Earn Praises From Salma Hayek and Debi Mazar for Colorful Makeover

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split