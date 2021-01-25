Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint

WENN/Patricia Schlein Celebrity

The '2 Fast 2 Furious' actress decides to take a step back from social media after one of her daughters accused her of spending too much time on her cell phone.

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes is taking time away from social media after one of her daughters accused her of spending too much time on the phone.

The "Hitch" star, who shares Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, with her partner Ryan Gosling, has cut back on texting and tweeting so she can be more present.

Eva made the confession as she shared a post on her Instagram page from a Twitter account called Latinx Parenting, which read, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve... Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child."

Alongside the post, Eva wrote, "Thank you to @latinxparenting for this important reminder. I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."

"So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I'd be mindful. I realized that just because I'm always home with them doesn't mean I'm always present."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress recently hinted that she may return to acting soon, after taking a break to raise her daughters.

She said in October, "I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children. I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them. And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."