Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi's Brother Files for Conservatorship as His Condition 'Deteriorated'

In the petition for appointment of conservator, Robert Girardi describes his brother's condition as 'sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance.'

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Girardi's condition has been deteriorating amid his divorce process with Erika Jayne and multiple lawsuits against him. The lawyer's brother Robert Girardi has filed a petition seeking for conservatorship over the 81-year-old as he claims that Erika's estranged husband cannot care for himself without help.

In a citation for conservatorship obtained by PEOPLE, Robert says that his brother is unable to provide for his personal needs and unable to manage his financial resources. He explains Tom's "current condition" is "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place," the petition goes on detailing, adding that Tom's housekeeper of 25 years is quitting because he can no longer pay her.

"While Tom does have family members, such as Petitioner [Robert], and certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time," the petition says, "left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."

A court hearing for the conservatorship is set for June 9.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. However, the former couple has been accused of faking their split to "fraudulently protect" their money and assets. Edelson PC, a class-action firm on behalf of the 2018 Lion Air flight victims, filed a class action lawsuit against them, accusing them of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

In December, Tom was hit with another lawsuit by partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan seeking to dissolve their venture together. The men claim that Tom never paid them approximately $315,000 in income, accused him of keeping the money for himself, and that he took out loans against their property without their knowledge for his "own personal gain, benefit and use."

Also in the same month, reports emerged that Tom was secretly hospitalized for a "serious illness" in recent months.

Amid her estranged husband's legal woes and health issue, Erika has reportedly moved out of the $15 million mansion she used to share with Tom to a downsized $2.4 million home in Los Angeles.