 
 

Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi's Brother Files for Conservatorship as His Condition 'Deteriorated'

Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi's Brother Files for Conservatorship as His Condition 'Deteriorated'
Celebrity

In the petition for appointment of conservator, Robert Girardi describes his brother's condition as 'sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance.'

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Girardi's condition has been deteriorating amid his divorce process with Erika Jayne and multiple lawsuits against him. The lawyer's brother Robert Girardi has filed a petition seeking for conservatorship over the 81-year-old as he claims that Erika's estranged husband cannot care for himself without help.

In a citation for conservatorship obtained by PEOPLE, Robert says that his brother is unable to provide for his personal needs and unable to manage his financial resources. He explains Tom's "current condition" is "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place," the petition goes on detailing, adding that Tom's housekeeper of 25 years is quitting because he can no longer pay her.

"While Tom does have family members, such as Petitioner [Robert], and certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time," the petition says, "left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."

  See also...

A court hearing for the conservatorship is set for June 9.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. However, the former couple has been accused of faking their split to "fraudulently protect" their money and assets. Edelson PC, a class-action firm on behalf of the 2018 Lion Air flight victims, filed a class action lawsuit against them, accusing them of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds intended for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

In December, Tom was hit with another lawsuit by partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan seeking to dissolve their venture together. The men claim that Tom never paid them approximately $315,000 in income, accused him of keeping the money for himself, and that he took out loans against their property without their knowledge for his "own personal gain, benefit and use."

Also in the same month, reports emerged that Tom was secretly hospitalized for a "serious illness" in recent months.

Amid her estranged husband's legal woes and health issue, Erika has reportedly moved out of the $15 million mansion she used to share with Tom to a downsized $2.4 million home in Los Angeles.

You can share this post!

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Claims Son Has Been 'Strong' After Her Tragic Death

Paris Hilton Offers Look at Her Weary-Looking Self Taken Post-Alleged Boarding School Abuse
Related Posts
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Considers Online Dating Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Considers Online Dating Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Mental Competency of Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi Is Questioned After Secret Hospitalization

Mental Competency of Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi Is Questioned After Secret Hospitalization

Erika Jayne's Husband Wants to Terminate Spousal Support

Erika Jayne's Husband Wants to Terminate Spousal Support

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle