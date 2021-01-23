 
 

Gary Barlow Puts Off 50th Birthday Party for Bigger 2022 Celebration

Hitting the milestone on January 20, the lead singer of Take That also makes use of social media to show off the handwritten note he received from his 11-year-old daughter Daisy among others.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gary Barlow wants to postpone his 50th birthday celebrations until next year.

The singer hit the milestone on Wednesday, January 20 but he is putting off the celebrations until 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on "Magic Radio", Gary explained, "I'm gonna do a big gig on this day next year. I'm gonna do what I originally had planned and I've booked the London Palladium. I'm gonna do a gig."

The "Let Me Go" hitmaker plans to "fill the stage with musicians" as a means of giving back to the industry.

He continued, "I think we're gonna be alright for then, so I'm looking forward to it. I wanna fill the stage with musicians. You know, our industry has had a battering, so I'm gonna try and have an orchestra on stage. It is music played by humans and I want as many humans as possible up there."

Gary was spoiled by family and friends on his birthday, sharing a handful of snaps on social media of the cards he was sent - including a handwritten note from his 11-year-old daughter Daisy. The card featured a large heart with several little colourful hearts inside. "I love you Daddy. Happy Birthday Daddy," his daughter wrote across it.

Gary, who also has son Daniel, 20, and daughter Emily, 18, with his wife Dawn Andrews, posted a video of himself singing happy birthday and some never-before-seen family photographs, including some from his childhood.

He captioned the post, "50 years young."

