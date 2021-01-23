 
 

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set
WENN/Nicky Nelson
Movie

While chatting to Michelle Pfeiffer for a Variety Studio: Actors on Actors segment, the Oscar winner recalls upsetting makeup crew for breaking eye socket during a lunchtime basketball game.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney had to film a scene with Michelle Pfeiffer while he was still drunk after a heavy night out with pal and business partner Rande Gerber.

The movie star admits he was far from professional when he showed up on the set of 1996 film "One Fine Day" still hammered.

The Oscar winner made the confession while chatting to Pfeiffer for a Variety Studio: Actors on Actors segment, revealing he didn't think he had work the next day when he agreed to a night out with his friend.

"I woke up... and I was like, 'I feel OK!' " George recalled, "and I looked in the mirror and I was like, 'Ah, I'm still drunk.' And I got to the set and walked into the trailer and you (Pfeiffer) looked at me and you go, 'What?' and I was like, 'I didn't know we were going to work today,' and you go, 'You're still drunk!' "

"I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a distillery."

Clooney also upset the film's makeup crew by taking an elbow to the face during a lunchtime basketball game.

"I broke my eye socket," he chuckled. "It kept swelling and I was like, 'I can still shoot.' Remember, we actually shot scenes where we blocked half of my face with a kid?"

A concerned Pfeiffer asked her former co-star whether the injury healed completely, "because you shattered your eye socket." He said, "Pretty much. Yeah," before jesting, "It works fine now. Only when I sneeze."

