 
 

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Accuser Demands Default Judgment for Groping Case

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Accuser Demands Default Judgment for Groping Case
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jerry Maguire' actor has yet to submit a formal response to the lawsuit filed by Natasha Ashworth in late 2019 over an incident allegedly taking place at a New York nightclub in October 2018.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - A female bartender who is suing Cuba Gooding Jr. for allegedly groping her backside is seeking a default judgement against the disgraced star for apparently ignoring her lawsuit.

Natasha Ashworth claims she was working at TAO Downtown Nightclub in New York in October, 2018, when Cuba made an inappropriate joke about a penis and later reportedly grabbed her butt.

She confronted the actor, who insisted he touched her lower back, and when Ashworth suggested he should leave, he is said to have replied, "You don't have to worry, because I am never coming back here again."

She sued for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in legal papers filed in late 2019, but Cuba has yet to submit a formal response - and doesn't even have a civil lawyer listed on the case.

  See also...

Now Ashworth is requesting the judge overseeing the dispute to issue a default ruling and decide on an assessment of damages against the "Jerry Maguire" star, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

A decision has yet to be made, but Cuba's criminal defence attorney, Mark Heller, has dismissed Ashworth's claims as "totally baseless."

Heller is representing Cuba in his upcoming criminal trial on misdemeanour sexual abuse and forcible touching charges, relating to the allegations of Ashworth and two other accusers. He has denied the charges.

The actor's legal woes also include an accusation of rape following an alleged encounter with another female in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, filed a civil suit in August.

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

SAG Awards 2021 Gets Bumped to April to Avoid Clash With Grammys
Related Posts
Cuba Gooding Jr. Saves Man Who Caught Fire During Party

Cuba Gooding Jr. Saves Man Who Caught Fire During Party

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Blocked From Asking Accuser About Her Breast Size

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Blocked From Asking Accuser About Her Breast Size

Cuba Gooding Jr. Thanks Nurses With Song

Cuba Gooding Jr. Thanks Nurses With Song

Cuba Gooding Jr. Tries to Lift Spirit of Anaheim Nurses Battling COVID-19 With Sweet Serenade

Cuba Gooding Jr. Tries to Lift Spirit of Anaheim Nurses Battling COVID-19 With Sweet Serenade

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation