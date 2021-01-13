 
 

Trump Also Blocked on YouTube Following Capitol Riot

Trump Also Blocked on YouTube Following Capitol Riot
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Google cites violence concerns following the deadly Capitol siege last week in restricting the president's channel from uploading new content for at least a week.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is losing another social media platform to channel his opinions and aspirations. The president's official YouTube channel has been suspended in the wake of the violent siege at the Capitol Hill that turned deadly last week and potentially longer.

Announcing the decision on late Tuesday, January 12, Google cited the potential for violence in restricting Trump's channel from uploading new content for at least a week. "After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended," the company added. YouTube will also indefinitely disable comments on Trump's channel "given the ongoing concerns about violence."

  See also...

YouTube didn't detail which video uploaded on Trump's channel that earned him the said ban, but the company said that it will revisit the decision after the one-week timeout. YouTube also removed content from the White House's channel for violating policy, the company told CNN Business.

YouTube is the latest social media platforms that is limiting Trump's access on it after Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat blocked the outgoing president. His speech and tweet that incited supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6 were at the center of the issue.

Following the ban, Trump blamed big tech companies for dividing the nation. "I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country, and I believe it's going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They're dividing and divisive," he told reporters at the start of a trip to Texas on early Tuesday.

You can share this post!

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Chokes Up Accepting His Gotham Awards Tribute

Jason Derulo Sends Racy Tweet to James Charles After His Account Gets Hacked
Related Posts
Report: Trump Admits He Bears 'Some Responsibility' for Capitol Riot

Report: Trump Admits He Bears 'Some Responsibility' for Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Trump Reportedly Considers to Pardon Himself, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Trump Reportedly Considers to Pardon Himself, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text