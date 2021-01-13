Spike Lee's Daughter and Son Make History as 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Instagram Movie

The filmmaker's children Satchel and Jackson have become the first siblings of color to serve as the ambassadors of the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have been named as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The pick marks the first time two siblings of colour have been handed the title while Jackson is the first black male ambassador.

Golden Globe Ambassadors, who are always the kids of Hollywood stars, assist during the awards show and raise awareness about a charity of their choice.

Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower young people.

The HFPA will be donating $25,000 (£18,300) to each cause.

Congratulating their kids, Spike, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, and his producer wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, urged the pair to "have fun" as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

The siblings succeed Pierce Brosnan's kids Dylan and Paris, who served in the position last year (20).

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are expected to take place on 28 February (21) and the nominations are expected to be announced on February 3.

The date was originally occupied by the Oscars, but The Academy moved the event to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for months.

As a result of the changes, the eligibility requirements for movies have been extended by two months, with films released in January and February now able to compete.

Preliminary voting will begin on February 1, 2021 and end on February 5, with nominations voting ending a month later, when the Oscar nominations will be announced.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.