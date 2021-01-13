 
 

Spike Lee's Daughter and Son Make History as 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee's Daughter and Son Make History as 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors
Instagram
Movie

The filmmaker's children Satchel and Jackson have become the first siblings of color to serve as the ambassadors of the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have been named as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The pick marks the first time two siblings of colour have been handed the title while Jackson is the first black male ambassador.

Golden Globe Ambassadors, who are always the kids of Hollywood stars, assist during the awards show and raise awareness about a charity of their choice.

Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower young people.

The HFPA will be donating $25,000 (£18,300) to each cause.

Congratulating their kids, Spike, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, and his producer wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, urged the pair to "have fun" as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

  See also...

The siblings succeed Pierce Brosnan's kids Dylan and Paris, who served in the position last year (20).

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are expected to take place on 28 February (21) and the nominations are expected to be announced on February 3.

The date was originally occupied by the Oscars, but The Academy moved the event to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for months.

As a result of the changes, the eligibility requirements for movies have been extended by two months, with films released in January and February now able to compete.

Preliminary voting will begin on February 1, 2021 and end on February 5, with nominations voting ending a month later, when the Oscar nominations will be announced.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

You can share this post!

Riz Ahmed Secretly Got Married

Azealia Banks Shocks Fans as She Cooks Her Dead Cat
Related Posts
Spike Lee Calls Jared Kushner 'Punk A**' for Saying Black People Must Want to Succeed

Spike Lee Calls Jared Kushner 'Punk A**' for Saying Black People Must Want to Succeed

Spike Lee Says Black Lives Matter Protests Will Bring Real Change Due to White Support

Spike Lee Says Black Lives Matter Protests Will Bring Real Change Due to White Support

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee Deeply Regrets Defending Woody Allen Following Backlash

Spike Lee Deeply Regrets Defending Woody Allen Following Backlash

Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

2021 Gotham Awards Sees 'Nomadland' Taking Top Honor

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

Paul McCartney's Daughter Mary Tapped to Direct Abbey Road Studios Documentary

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie