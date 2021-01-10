UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested for Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Two Sisters

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old UFC rising star has been taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed his two sisters and left them badly injured when they paid him a visit to check up on him.

AceShowbiz - Mixed martial arts fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his sisters.

The Mexican-born UFC star, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday (07Jan21) by Florida police following reports he attacked his two sisters.

Sources tell local outlet the Sun Sentinel one of the women called emergency services, while her sister, 22, was found near the scene "covered in blood."

Police reports suggest she had multiple stab wounds and two collapsed lungs. Her sister, 33, was also badly injured.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Rivera fled after realising police officials were on their way, but confessed to the attacks with a "brass knuckle knife" when they tracked him down. He claimed "a higher power" had instructed him to stab his sisters.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The two sisters, Lezlye and Kelly, remain hospitalized but in stable condition while Irwin was reportedly held at a mental health facility.

The sisters came to his defense in a Facebook post following the violent incident. Lezlye wrote, "Me and kelz are fine n well so we just wanna clear the air n let it be known that this is not about us! We love our brother to the fullest and anyone that knows us n our family knows exactly how much we all LOVE and mean to eachother and knows jst how close we as a family are , all we wish is for him to get the professional mental help he so desperately needs."

"This past weekend my brother hasn't been acting like himself . Not sleeping or talking like himself and completely just losing interest in his training, which we all know is what he lives to do. This concerned me and had me jump on the next airplane ASAP n go check up on him."

"Unfortunately his mental stage was worse then we could of imagined and before we could help him he completely broke. This is not easy for me or my family but I ask to pleeeeesse keep MY BROTHER in your prayers , pray he can stabilize and come back to us bc sometime within the past 24hours his mentality has been completely corrupted into something unrecognizable."

"Again we LOVE OUR BROTHER and are 100% here to support him n try n get him this help he so desperately needs!"