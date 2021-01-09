 
 

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

The Katniss Everdeen of 'The Hunger Games' film series is allegedly known for her reputation among Uber drivers to book a ride 'after a night of drinking.'

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence's drinking habit has allegedly been exposed by Uber drivers. The Oscar-winning actress, who has been known for her antics when she's under the influence of alcohol, is reportedly known among Uber drivers for sleeping in the backseat after a booze-fueled night.

According to Life & Style's issue which cover promises details of her "wild boozy rides" along with other tales of Uber drivers' supposed celebrity encounters, the 30-year-old star is "developing a reputation among Uber drivers as a real 'sleeper.' "

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star reportedly would use Uber service after "after a night of drinking," and then "she'll fall asleep in the back of an Uber." Apparently "alcohol-fueled catnaps" are so common among other passengers, "she's even joked that that's what Ubers are for."

Some drivers told the tabloid that they would have to "nudge her awake." They allegedly also witnessed the star talking in her sleep. Dishing on Jennifer's alleged embarrassing habit, a so-called insider said, "It's wild, the things she'd mutter back in the day."

Prior to this, it was reported that Jennifer got so wasted when she once attended Madonna's Oscars after-party that she puked in front of Miley Cyrus. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the "American Hustle" star was "so drunk, she puked on the stairs at Madonna's after-party, and Miley walked by and said something like, 'Get it together, girl!' "

The Katniss Everdeen of "The Hunger Games" film series herself wasn't shy to admit that she acted drunk in front of Kim Kardashian. A fan of the KarJenner family, she once visited Kris Jenner's home for dinner, during which she and the momager ended up being drunk on wine.

"I have to say, Jennifer came over for dinner like two weeks ago. I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kim spilled on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". Jen then interrupted to share more honest details. "Take it easy. I was way more drunk than your mom," she claimed. "I remember getting naked in your closet and ordering you to dress me."

