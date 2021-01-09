Tony Lopez Deems Sexual Battery Accusations by Two Underage Girls 'Money Grab' Attempt

Instagram Celebrity

The TikTok star, who is also a member of The Hype House, has been slapped with a lawsuit in which minors alleged they were 'coerced and groomed' to 'send illicit and obscene' images of themselves.

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - TikTok celebrity Tony Lopez has been accused of sexual battery and emotional distress by two minors.

The Hype House member has been named in a lawsuit by two underage girls, who allege they were "coerced and groomed" to either "engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves."

"This case arises out of injuries suffered by minor Plantiffs after they were lured, persuaded, coerced and groomed to either engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves, to Defendants, as a result of Defendants' illegal acts," the lawsuit alleges. "Tony Lopez knew that H.L. Doe, C.H. Doe, and other victims not named in the Complaint, were minors."

In the court documents, C.H. alleges she met Tony in April 2020 when she was invited to the Hype House by co-founder Tomas Petrou. "Tony Lopez acknowledged numerous times that fact that C.H. Doe was a minor and would commonly tell her to 'Stop being 16 [years old]', among other references to the fact that she was underage," the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs, who claim Lopez knew they were minors, are also suing Hype House founders Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson for negligence.

Lopez has denied the accusations in a statement to the press, writing, "These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn't ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn't have sex with someone who told me they were underage."

"This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I'm going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."