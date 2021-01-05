 
 

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation
Sunday Times Culture
Movie

Having to portray a woman left grief stricken by her stillborn baby, the young Princess Margaret of 'The Crown' reveals she was given a chance to sit in on a birthing experience at Whittington Hospital.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Vanessa Kirby was so in awe of the process of childbirth she held her breath as she observed a woman in labour as research for her new movie.

In "Pieces of a Woman", Vanessa portrays Martha, who is left grief stricken after her baby is stillborn, and she felt daunted by her first scenes, which depicted her character giving birth.

As "The Crown" star has never had children of her own, the actress contacted officials at London's Whittington Hospital and asked if she could sit in on a birthing experience - and was stunned when an expectant mother agreed.

"I walked in in my scrubs. We had asked permission and unbelievably she said yes. Not sure I would. Some random actress in there...," Vanessa remarked to The Sunday Times Culture magazine.

"Anyway, I sat next to her on the bed and vaguely waved. I was in awe. Her mother was there too. I hardly breathed for six hours."

  See also...

Asked if she offered encouragement, Vanessa exclaimed, "No! Can you imagine? 'Go on, girl!' No, I was silent. It was a greater achievement than I've seen anybody do. There were forceps."

"At one point she looked at me. Halfway through a difficult contraction. I blew her a kiss. Why? So embarrassing."

Although she didn't know the family, Vanessa found the experience of watching the mum welcome her son very moving.

"When he was actually born, the nurses brought me round to see him come out. I was crying my eyes out," she recalled. "All colour came back to the mother. It was holy. And then I was introduced, and they went, 'Oh God, Princess Margaret!'"

Vanessa portrayed a young Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown".

You can share this post!

Ricky Martin Joins Global Leaders and Activists to Be Feted at International Peace Honors

'The Bachelor' Premiere Recap: Matt James Meets the Ladies for the First Time in Overwhelming Night
Related Posts
Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Vanessa Kirby Watches Woman Giving Birth in Hospital to Prepare for Birth Scene in New Movie

Vanessa Kirby Watches Woman Giving Birth in Hospital to Prepare for Birth Scene in New Movie

Most Read
Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary
Movie

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation