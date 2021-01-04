Suki Waterhouse Teases on Album She Worked on During COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram Music

The 'Misbehaviour' actress, whose 2016 single 'Brutally' was a massive flop, claims to have been 'collaborating with a feast of friends' for her upcoming recording.

AceShowbiz - Suki Waterhouse is recording an album.

The actress and model has revealed she has been working on her music during the Covid-19 pandemic and is excited to release it for the world to hear.

"I'm making an album, which is cool, and there's little things happening with it," she told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column. "I like collaborating with a feast of friends. I like lo-fi 'dream pop', but also simple folk."

Suki - who is dating "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson - released the single "Brutally" in 2016 but it failed to make the top 200.

The song was a massive flop for the star as eight weeks after its release, it had only been downloaded 296 times, although it did achieve 300,000 streams.

"Suki never expected to be near the Top 10 but she's bound to be disappointed with the figures," a source said at the time. "She's very passionate about music and obviously can put more of her personality into her lyrics than she can with modelling. But Suki clearly has a lot of work to do if she wants to build up a following with the help of her tunes."

Prior to this, it was reported that the British model was enjoying quarantining together with her actor beau. "They're making the most of self-isolating, that's for sure," a source claimed to In Touch back in December. As to whether they're planning to bring their relationship to a more serious level, the source shared. "They'll get married at some point, but they're in no rush."