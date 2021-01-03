 
 

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

The former member of the English glam rock band Mott the Hoople has passed away 'suddenly in his sleep' at the age of 72 in the early hours of New Year's Day.

AceShowbiz - British rocker Mick Bolton has died, aged 72.

The former Mott the Hoople musician passed away in the early hours of New Year's Day (01Jan21).

A cause of death has not been released, but his old bandmate, Morgan Fisher, paid tribute via Facebook, writing, "RIP Mick Bolton. My organ buddy in Mott the Hoople, 1973."

"One of the sweetest of men, and a fine musician. Sorry I have no more information yet other than he passed away suddenly in his sleep, earlier today. Our hearts go out to his wife Carol, his son, and all friends and family."

Bolton pursued his passion for music in the late 1960s, joining his first band, White Myth, in 1969, but left in 1971 to become a member of blues group Blind Eye, a support act for the likes of Slade, Queen, and Supertramp.

In 1973, he auditioned to play piano for glam rockers Mott the Hoople, but missed out on the gig when Fisher was hired. Instead, Bolton was invited to play the Hammond organ, touring the U.S. with support from REO Speedwagon and Joe Walsh, and later hitting the road around the U.K., with Queen as their opening act.

Bolton bowed out of the group in late 1973, and later briefly joined pop group Dexys Midnight Runners from 1985 to 1986.

He also taught Linda McCartney how to play the keyboard and co-wrote her song "Endless Days", which featured on her posthumous compilation album "Wide Prairie" in 1998.

