Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

WENN
The 'Killing Eve' actress says it's very kind and sweet of her 'Free Guy' co-star to praise and liken her to a young Meryl Streep after working together in just one movie.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has heaped high praise on British actress Jodie Comer, comparing her to a young Meryl Streep.

The "Deadpool" actor was blown away by his "Free Guy" co-star's talents from the moment she uttered her first words during her initial audition with director Shawn Levy.

Ryan, who is also a producer on the film, said, "I remember breaking the scene after Jodie's first three lines and looking over at Shawn to make sure that he was watching because I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

"She took it to a whole new level. Jodie is one of those one-in-a-billion actors. She can do anything and be anything. Her on her worst day is like me at (my peak)."

"I hate to use this term but she has the X factor," he added. "Working with her felt like working with Meryl Streep at the beginning of her career."

Agreeing with the comparison to the "Devil Wears Prada" star, Shawn shared, "She's a special talent and quite limitless in what she can do. Watching her audition was a revelation."

The glowing remarks have left Jodie stunned.

"What?! They did not (say that). That's very kind," she said. "I mean - a young Meryl Streep, uh, no. That's very sweet of them though."

"Working with Shawn and Ryan was just so much fun," she continued. "They created an atmosphere where I could be fearless, silly, and playful."

The "Killing Eve" actress recalled feeling like a "zombie" when she auditioned for the movie.

She told Australia's Marie Claire magazine, "I remember (the audition) so distinctly. I'd just finished a six-month shoot on Killing Eve and flew to New York like a bit of a zombie."

"I spent the flight thinking about what I could do wrong and if I should call Ryan 'Mr. Reynolds'. I hadn't done a film before; it felt so much bigger than myself."

