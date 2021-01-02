 
 

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo
WENN
Music

The former Oasis member has given his loyal fans a special treat on New Year's Eve as he drops a new song demo titled 'We're Gonna Get There in the End'.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher has released his demo of "We're Gonna Get There in the End".

The former Oasis star took to Twitter this week (end03Jan21) to share with his fans that he's been "writing and noodling recently."

And Noel explained he decided to release the track on New Year's Eve (31Dec20) because "the lyrics are quite apt for the times" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year. Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn't get much worse could they?!)," he wrote. "Anyway I've been writing and noodling recently and I've made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good."

  See also...

"The lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I'd like to share it with you. The song is called We're Gonna Get There In The End. Hope your hangovers aren't too horrific. Hopefully we'll catch up soon. PS. IT'S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS. NG."

On the uplifting tune, Noel sings, "Remember the dream that you're keeping alive / Remember your love for the loved outside / Don't fight the feeling / Don't stop believing in what you know/ 'Cause you can't let go my friend / We're gonna get there in the end."

Last year, Noel vented his frustrations at fans who showed up at his concerts and demanded Oasis' songs. "The new stuff that I am doing they f**king hate it. Which makes me want to do it more," the British musician said.

You can share this post!

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Pope Francis Ditches New Year's Services Due to Back Pain
Related Posts
Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

Noel Gallagher Brands Miley Cyrus 'God Awful Woman' for Promoting Sexualization of Women

Noel Gallagher Brands Miley Cyrus 'God Awful Woman' for Promoting Sexualization of Women

Noel Gallagher Has New Addiction During Lockdown

Noel Gallagher Has New Addiction During Lockdown

Noel Gallagher's Wife Worried His Feud With Brother Liam Would Affect Their Son

Noel Gallagher's Wife Worried His Feud With Brother Liam Would Affect Their Son

Most Read
Joss Stone Is Jealous of Sia and She Explains Why
Music

Joss Stone Is Jealous of Sia and She Explains Why

Chris Brown Blasts Haters Criticizing His Music: 'I've Been Proving Myself'

Chris Brown Blasts Haters Criticizing His Music: 'I've Been Proving Myself'

Khia Dragged for Mocking Mariah Carey's Signature High Notes

Khia Dragged for Mocking Mariah Carey's Signature High Notes

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Justin Bieber to Premiere New Single During New Year's Eve Concert

Justin Bieber to Premiere New Single During New Year's Eve Concert

The Weeknd Hints at Political Album as He Feels 'More Inspired' Than Ever During Pandemic

The Weeknd Hints at Political Album as He Feels 'More Inspired' Than Ever During Pandemic

Matt Sorum Unveils How Lars Ulrich Played a Part in Him Landing Guns N' Roses Gig

Matt Sorum Unveils How Lars Ulrich Played a Part in Him Landing Guns N' Roses Gig

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional During New Year's Eve Performance

Chuck D Never Regrets Any Ugly Result of His Music Experiments

Chuck D Never Regrets Any Ugly Result of His Music Experiments

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo

Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song Demo