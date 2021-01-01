 
 

'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Marries His 'Best Friend'

The reality television star is kicking off 2021 as a married man as he has secretly tied the knot with his boyfriend Mark Peacock ahead of the New Year.

AceShowbiz - U.S. reality star Jonathan Van Ness will have some fond memories of 2020 after revealing he secretly married his "best friend."

The "Queer Eye" regular reflected on the past 12 months in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday (31Dec20), and dropped in the news he had tied the knot with his boyfriend, Mark Peacock.

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," he began.

"I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ (New Zealand) for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."

He then added, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

The TV personality accompanied the post with a slideshow of photos, including one which appeared to have been taken on their wedding day.

His "Queer Eye" co-stars were quick to celebrate the news, with Bobby Berk commenting, "Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!"

"Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn," added Karamo Brown as Tan France shared, "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."

