Jamie Dornan Amused by Irish Accent Criticisms in New Movie

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor finds it funny that people criticized his Irish accent in 'Wild Mountain Thyme' since he was actually born and raised in Ireland.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Dornan is unbothered by the criticism of his new movie "Wild Mountain Thyme".

The 38-year-old actor thinks it is funny the movie - which also stars Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken - was slammed for the actor's Irish accents despite Dornan being Irish himself.

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show's New Year's Eve]" special, he said, "I thought the reaction was funny. I'm from Ireland and our currency is taking the p***, so it's rare to put something out there and not have the p*** taken. I'm all for it!"

The romantic drama follows Emily Blunt's Rosemary as she tries to win the affection of Anthony, played by Dornan, who must pursue his dreams when he learns his father plans to sell the family farm to his nephew.

Dornan thought the writing by John Patrick Shanley made the story "beautiful" and was intrigued by the "kookiness" of his movie.

He explained, "John Patrick Shanley has a kookiness to his work. His are not normal linear movies, they are all a bit heightened and a bit odd, but the words are beautiful."

Blunt also shared the same enthusiasm for the writing as she was bewitched by the "unique" script.

She added, "When we read the script, we thought it was so bewitching and completely unique. It is odd, lyrical and romantic so we are just excited for people to see it because it is so uplifting, and it certainly sweeps you away to a magical world. It is just a joy."

"The Graham Norton Show" is on BBC One on 31 December (20) at 10.25pm.