 
 

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

The 'Stoner' rapper is trending on the blue bird app for shading the 'Run This Town' spitter though he quickly retracts his comment and acknowledges that Hova probably has more than 50 stadium-worthy songs.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Young Thug has made himself a sort of public enemy after dissing one of the biggest hip-hop stars in the late 20th to early 21st century. The Atlanta native has caught a lot of flak from Twitter users after questioning Jay-Z's music catalog.

Appearing in a Monday, December 28 episode of Gillie Da Kid's "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Thugger was bragging about having 30 or 40 stadium-worthy anthems. He then compared his songs to Jigga's, saying, "Jay-Z ain't got 30 songs like that."

Gillie disagreed, saying of Hova, "He got a lot, though." Apparently realizing he said something wrong, Thug quickly backtracked on his remark as he acknowledged, "I'm just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them b***hes."

"I'm not literally saying him," the 29-year-old went on clarifying. "I'm saying n***as who you thinking ... I seen n***as like, 'Damn, they don't know this song?' I'm so scared to get boo'ed, I don't even perform songs they won't know."

With a career that has spanned over two decades and 13 studio albums, Jay-Z has a bunch of Billboard hits and has sold over 29,179,000 studio albums as of December 2014. Meanwhile, Thug has released one solo studio album, three EPs and 19 mixtapes.

While Thug quickly backtracked on his comment, the damage has been done. Jay-Z's fans won't let it pass and has been dragging the "Go Crazy" spitter on Twitter, making his name trending on the blue bird app for the wrong reason.

"25 years of rapping and Jay-Z don't have 30 songs that a stadium knows and Young Thug does? Bruh.....cmon," freelance journalist Keith Nelson Jr. reacted to Thug's remark. Another noted, "First he disrespected 3 Stacks & now he's dissing Jay-Z saying he doesn't have 30 songs like that. Young Thug took a bad audience not knowing Jay's s**t & is using it to further divide youth & elders. We don't need this negativity separating 2 artists with hella fans & influence."

"Did Young Thug compare his ignorant a** to Jay Z??" a third user slammed Thugger. Another told Thug to focus on making music instead, "Young Thug needs to just stop talking on legends and focus on releasing PUNK."

A fifth commenter added, "Young Thug needs to pipe down. I was born in 1998 and can rap more Jay Z songs Woman shrugging these new generation rappers think to highly of themselves Rolling on the floor laughing nigga Jay-Z entire albums have no skips tf."

"what does he gain from slandering Jay like are you dumb??" a baffled user asked. Another commented, "Young thug got JAY Z CONFUSED! Lmao n******a WHET," while someone else quipped, "I'm here tryna figure out if I know 30 young thug songs much less 30 Jay Z songs."

There were a few, however, who agreed with Thug's initial comment. "He is not lying tho and this is not him saying he is better than jay z it's just the truth.....NO ONE KNOWS 30 JAY Z SONGS BY HEART," one explained. Another argued, "Young Thug ain't lie tho, Lls the only Jay Z song I know is the story of OJ."

