Elton John Reveals Family Rule for Christmas Gifts

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and his husband David Furnish, as a part of parenting their two sons Zachary and Elijah, have one strict rule when it comes to holiday presents.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Elton John and his husband David Furnish have a firm Christmas rule when it comes to gifts - they can only give each other one present.

The producer and the "Rocket Man" hitmaker can afford to splash out at Christmas, but they want to set a good example to their two sons and only wrap one gift.

Furnish says, "We have a one gift rule because we don't need anything, we are very blessed in life."

"The thing I am most looking forward to is Christmas with our sons, because there is nothing like Christmas with children. All the magic for us with Christmas has just gone off the charts since we had our boys... They both still believe in Father Christmas."

While John and Furnish are against buying their children a lot of presents, the boys are actually showered with numerous gifts by John's fans around the world. Although the singer thought it was "touching," he's concerned of his kids becoming spoiled.

Meanwhile, about his approach to fatherhood, John vowed to avoid giving his boys a "fearful" childhood that he once experienced when he's young. He said in an interview early this year, "I was determined I was not going to hit them, I was determined I was not going to shout at them. They were going to be disciplined, but they were going to be disciplined in a way where we talked about things. I don't want them to live any of their lives in fear and they don't. They’re amazing children."

The couple welcomed son Zachary via surrogacy on Christmas Day 2010 and another son Elijah via the same surrogate in January 2013.

John additionally has 10 godchildren, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son Sean Lennon, David and Victoria Beckham's sons Brooklyn and Romeo, Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley, and Seymour Stein's daughter Mandy.

