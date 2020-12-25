 
 

Bad Bunny Looking Forward to Bringing the Best Shows in History After Pandemic Ends

Bad Bunny Looking Forward to Bringing the Best Shows in History After Pandemic Ends
WENN
Music

The 'Un Dia' hitmaker vows to create shows that are 'the best in the world' and 'the best in history' when he returns to the stage after the Covid-19 crisis is over.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has promised to bring a "totally new energy" and create the best shows "in history" when he is allowed to play in front of audiences again.

The Puerto Rican rapper has assured his fans they will be in for a treat when he is able to tour again once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Asked what his future shows will be like, Bad Bunny said, "The best in the world, the best in history - I swear that's how I feel and what I want."

"Just before the pandemic and lockdown, we were getting all the details and experiences down for the next tour, and it had been incredible to see everything coming together."

  See also...

"Now, with all that's happened, the feeling is different. When we do finally get onstage, it's going to be a totally new energy. It's going to feel really special, I think, taking everything we had already planned and adding what we're thinking about now."

The "Un Dia" hitmaker, whose real name is Benito Ocasio - was recently named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year but he's not letting the achievements go to his head.

He told Rolling Stone, "The truth is, I enjoy (making music): it's what I like the most. If there's recognition with that, it's extra. I'm satisfied just with getting to do what I do and having people around me who listen and support my ideas. But obviously, it feels great and makes me proud."

Bad Bunny admits that he needs to come up with some other hobbies in 2021 as he devotes so much time to making music.

He explained, "I spend so much time creating, and I have more plans to keep working. Outside of music, I don't know. I need to come up with new hobbies. I don't have a hobby that isn't music - it's my work, my play, my way of relaxing. I need to sit down and find some other stuff to do."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning
Related Posts
Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Most Read
Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'
Music

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'