 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'
Music

This is not the first time for either Megan and Cardi B to defend the hit song from criticism with the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee weighing in on the matter during her appearance on Australia's 'The Kyle and Jackie O' show.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is weighing in on the criticism over her and Cardi B's collaborative song "WAP". In a new interview for British GQ magazine, the "Good News" artist revealed that people, especially men, oppose the raunchy song because they "just don't know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body."

She went on saying, "I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, 'Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don't want it,' it freaks men the hell out." The Houston raptress also noted that "it just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me."

  See also...

This is not the first time for either Megan and Cardi to defend the hit song from criticism. During her interview on Australia's "The Kyle & Jackie O" show, the "Bodak Yellow" femcee weighed in on the matter, saying, "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people. But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it's almost really normal."

Cardi was also aware that the song is not for children, noting that she didn't want her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset, to listen to it. "Of course I don't want my child to listen to the song. But, it's like, it's for adults!" she said. "It's what people want to hear. If people didn't want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing so good."

Among those who publicly criticized the song was hip-hop vet Snoop Dogg. The "Mac and Devin Go to High School" actor shared his two cents on "WAP" during his virtual interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave on Thursday, December 10. Alluding that the song is too raunchy for his taste, Snoop opined, "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination. Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

He went on saying, "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

You can share this post!

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again

Hilaria Baldwin Has Epic Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Card Featuring Her in Bikini
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In Talks' to Perform 'Savage' With Beyonce at Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In Talks' to Perform 'Savage' With Beyonce at Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Most Read
Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album
Music

Asian Doll Says 'Friendship Ended' After Megan Thee Stallion Ditched Her for JT on Debut Album

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Artist of the Week: Ava Max

Artist of the Week: Ava Max

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert

Ed Sheeran Teases First Music in Over One Year as Christmas Present to Fans

Ed Sheeran Teases First Music in Over One Year as Christmas Present to Fans

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Michael Stipe 'Thrilled' by Challenges of Composing Own Music for Solo Album

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Nabs Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With Suprise Set 'Evermore'

Rihanna Reveals Her Big Aspirations for 2021

Rihanna Reveals Her Big Aspirations for 2021

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Tones and I Returns to Busking on the Street

Tones and I Returns to Busking on the Street