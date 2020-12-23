Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Music

This is not the first time for either Megan and Cardi B to defend the hit song from criticism with the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee weighing in on the matter during her appearance on Australia's 'The Kyle and Jackie O' show.

Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is weighing in on the criticism over her and Cardi B's collaborative song "WAP". In a new interview for British GQ magazine, the "Good News" artist revealed that people, especially men, oppose the raunchy song because they "just don't know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body."

She went on saying, "I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, 'Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don't want it,' it freaks men the hell out." The Houston raptress also noted that "it just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me."

This is not the first time for either Megan and Cardi to defend the hit song from criticism. During her interview on Australia's "The Kyle & Jackie O" show, the "Bodak Yellow" femcee weighed in on the matter, saying, "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people. But my thing is…I grew up listening to this type of music. To other people it might be vulgar, but to me, it's almost really normal."

Cardi was also aware that the song is not for children, noting that she didn't want her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset, to listen to it. "Of course I don't want my child to listen to the song. But, it's like, it's for adults!" she said. "It's what people want to hear. If people didn't want to hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing so good."

Among those who publicly criticized the song was hip-hop vet Snoop Dogg. The "Mac and Devin Go to High School" actor shared his two cents on "WAP" during his virtual interview with host Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave on Thursday, December 10. Alluding that the song is too raunchy for his taste, Snoop opined, "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let's have some imagination. Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."

He went on saying, "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."