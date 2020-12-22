 
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Mark 36th Anniversary With Husband

The 'Halloween Kills' actress is celebrating her 36th wedding anniversary with husband Christopher Guest with a throwback picture and heartwarming post on Instagram.

  Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has marked her 36th wedding anniversary to husband Christopher Guest with a touching tribute.

The "Halloween Kills" star - who has daughter Annie, 34, and son Thomas, 24, with the 72-year-old screenwriter - took to Instagram to reflect on their "emotional" journey together and how they've stuck by each other "through triumph and tragedy."

Alongside an old photograph of the pair, she wrote, "One of the longest relationships I've had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris."

"Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his. Then and now," added the actress. "Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy."

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old previously admitted she is scared of surprise parties, and made her spouse promise never to throw her one when they said their vows at their 1984 wedding.

Jamie explained, "I've always been this way. In our wedding vows, my husband and I promised we wouldn't give each other surprise parties - a surprise party would send me to hospital!"

And despite starring in one of the biggest Halloween franchises of all time, Jamie scares "very easily" at most things.

She admitted, "I scare very easily. I know that might seem a stupid thing to say, because in many ways I've made my living from being scared. But in real life, I don't like to be frightened. I find nothing charming about it and I'd hate to watch a horror movie."

"The Freaky Friday" star added, "I sleep like a baby at night and I like it that way. I sleep curled up in a ball like a very content child, and I want to continue doing so. The only thing that'd keep me awake would be something scary, and I don't want that."

