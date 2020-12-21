'RHOA': Drew Sidora Asks 'Controlling' Husband Ralph Pittman to Go to Marriage Counseling

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - When she notices that something needs to get fixed in her marriage to husband Ralph Pittman, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" newbie Drew Sidora didn't hesitate to try to work it out. In the Sunday, December 20 episode of the Bravo show, Drew was seen opening up that things between herself and Ralph were "definitely not great," prompting her to consider going to marriage counseling.

After their disastrous six-year anniversary dinner, Drew said in confessional, "You know, we didn't really resolve things. We decided just to table it. Which is something that at this point drives me crazy." She went on saying, "We don't really talk about it, nor do we have the tools to really resolve it. So we just kind of go along and get along until the next crazy argument."

Later, it was during rehearsal of her mother Pastor Jeanette's church sermon in the living room when the pair had another argument. Ralph asked Drew why she looked at him when Pastor Jeanette said that the title of the sermon was "Bridle Your Tongue". Drew's mom chimed in, saying that she had a discernment that some stuff was going to go on yesterday." Referring to her daughter, she added, "And when I came up here to celebrate your anniversary, I came up here to somebody crying."

Jeanette said that she didn't want to take sides, but Ralph didn't buy her words. That prompted her to call out her son-in-law. "You want a person to agree with you all the time," she told him. To that, Ralph responded that there were "some things that we've got to get on the same page with. And this is work that you and I need to do, because it's not, 'Ralph, I wrote this because of you, and this is what you need to do.' You wrote the sermon with me in mind."

Drew defended her mom, saying, "Well, based on the events that happened yesterday and how you talked to her. But it was a lesson for her, a lesson for me, it's a lesson for everybody that's going to be on Zoom."

In another confessional, she admitted that "trying to bridge the gap on Ralph and my mom has not been easy." Upset about how her husband treated her mom, she continued, "The way he talks, he's like, super straightforward. Sometimes she takes that as disrespect."

She hoped that her husband could try to listen and let "somebody speak what's on their heart and just know that you're not perfect. And maybe there is work to be don." The reality TV star continued saying of her husband, "There's some growth that needs to happen. Why can't you just say, 'Well, maybe I can learn something tomorrow?' You're like, getting kind of combative."

"Ralph is very argumentative and I find myself taking a lot of accountability and it's a lot of work," Drew claimed. "I be tired -- like, I be really tired. So I think we've gotten to a place where you just really have to put back in perspective why you came together initially."

"I'm definitely not a woman that wanted to be kept, I wanted to have a partner, but Ralph can be controlling, you know, he wants to be the knight in shining armor. I definitely am grateful and I see his value and sometimes I just feel like he doesn't see mine," the mother of three explained. "I really feel like when we're getting along, it's forever. But when we have these arguments, at a certain point it's like, enough is enough. We've got to get our act together for the sake of our kids and for our marriage if we want this thing to last."