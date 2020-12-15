Get the First Look at Jared Padalecki in The CW's 'Walker' Teaser

The CW TV

The 'Supernatural' alum also seems to be as excited as fans as he takes to his Twitter account to tweet, 'I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker.'

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - The CW has released the first teaser for "Walker" for viewing pleasures. Writtten by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot of CBS' long-running 1990s action/crime series "Walker, Texas Ranger" stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker.

The promo video, which was released on Monday, December 14, opens with Walker who is struggling to accept that his wife died. As he returns to Austin after being undercover for two years, he finds out that he has a lot to do at home. "Some things don't add up," Walker insists.

Padalecki also seems to be as excited as fans. Posting the trailer on his Twitter account, the "Supernatural" alum wrote, "It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily."

According to the official synopsis of the new series, Padalecki's character "will attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

In addition to the actor, "Walker" stars Keegan Allen ("Pretty Little Liars") as Walker's younger brother Liam, a gay conservative who was just promoted to assistant district attorney. The cast also includes Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), who plays Walker's new partner Micki. Joining them is Coby Bell ("The Gifted") who takes on the role of Captain Larry James, the only African American man in the Texas Rangers' Austin headquarters.

Padalecki will also reunite with his "Supernatural" co-star Mitch Pileggi who will play Walker's conservative, tough-as-nails father Bonham, with "Valor" actor Matt Barr playing his BFF. Meanwhile, Jared's real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki is set to recur as his late spouse who will appear in flashback scenes.

"Walker" is set to premiere on Thursday, January 21 at 8 P.M. on The CW.