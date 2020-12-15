Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

WENN/Dave Starbuck Movie

The live-action project from the Hasbro fantasy game has 'Game Night' filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley signing on to direct back in 2019.

AceShowbiz - Actor Chris Pine is in talks to bring cult role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons" to life onscreen in a new movie.

The "Wonder Woman" star has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast in the live-action project, which "Game Night" filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley signed on to direct in 2019.

They also wrote the script, based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Further casting details have yet to be released, but they are hoping to begin production in the first quarter of 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, reports Deadline.

Goldstein and Daley aren't the first to tackle the Hasbro fantasy game and turn it into a movie - studio bosses at Warner Bros. initially wanted Ansel Elgort as their leading man, with "Goosebumps" director Rob Letterman taking charge, but an ownership rights dispute put an end to that plan, and the film subsequently moved to Paramount, where bosses brought in "The Lego Batman Movie" helmer Chris McKay to direct. He was replaced by Goldstein and Daley last year.

It was also previously adapted for the big screen for New Line Cinema back in 2000, but the Courtney Solomon film, which starred Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans and Justin Whalin, was a critical and commercial flop.

Despite failing to impress fans, two sequels followed - "Wrath of the Dragon God" debuted on TV in 2005, and another, 2011's "The Book of Vile Darkness", was released straight to DVD.