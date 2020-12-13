 
 

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage
Instagram
Celebrity

The Boyzone member feels 'blessed' after reconciling with wife Sheena White and reuniting with his children after they split during the first coronavirus lockdown.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shane Lynch feels "blessed" to have reunited with his wife.

The Boyzone singer announced in April that he and Sheena White had decided to separate after 13 years together, because they had been "at each other's throats" after being forced to spend more time together due to the coronavirus pandemic, and though he's acknowledged things were "tough," he now couldn't be in a "better place" in his life.

He told Heat magazine, "There's been so much written about me moving out from the family home during the first lockdown."

"The Covid crisis played havoc with so many people and things were tough."

"I can honestly say I couldn't be in a better place in my life right now. I am so blessed to be with Sheena and our two kids."

Shane - who has daughters Billie, 12, and Marley, eight, with Sheena - previously admitted the couple found it hard being confined to their home during the global health crisis, as they had been so used to him being away on tour.

  See also...

He said, "I'm usually on the road and for the first time I've spent three months in my house."

"All of a sudden I'm at home a lot. You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."

Shane - who married Sheena in 2007 - admitted at the time he had been "praying" they will reunite once the pandemic is over.

He added, "I'm praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids. I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years."

"But I don't know God's plan. Just because I love her and I love my children, does that mean there's something new for me in life? I don't know. I have to wait my time."

In July, his bandmate Keith Duffy suggested the couple, who wed in 2007, had reconciled.

He said, "I was talking to Shane and he and Sheena are very happy, so I wouldn't believe everything you read."

You can share this post!

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Elton John Applauds 'British Jewel' Damon Albarn for His Diverse Body of Work

Related Posts
Shane Lynch Blames Split From Wife of 12 Years on Coronavirus Lockdown

Shane Lynch Blames Split From Wife of 12 Years on Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested
Celebrity

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet