 
 

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken
Instagram
Movie

The Cyborg depicter relays a message from Warner Media addressing the conclusion of its investigation into the actor's allegations of abusive behavior against director Joss Whedon.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ray Fisher has scored a victory following months-long back and forth between him and Joss Whedon regarding his allegations of toxic work environment on the set of "Justice League". Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the actor's claims and on Friday, December 11, it announced that it has concluded the investigation.

"WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," the studio said in a statement, while remaining tight-lipped on the findings and the repercussion to those involved in the allegations. Fisher, however, believed that Whedon's recent exit from HBO's "The Nevers" had something to do with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Fisher seemed to be rather pleased with the results. Relaying a message he received from Warner Media, he tweeted, "The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete."

"It has lead to remedial action (Some we've seen, and some that is still to come)," read the second point. "And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): 'WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it's employees and partners.' "

  See also...

Regardless the conclusion of the investigation, the Cyborg depicter said, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found." He expressed his gratitude to those who have been supporting him as writing, "Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey," before concluding with, "We are on our way. More soon."

Ray Fisher's Tweets

Ray Fisher reacted to end of 'Justice League' investigation.

Fisher first came with the allegations against Whedon, who took over the directing role from Zack Snyder during the pre-production of "Justice League", in July. In an interview with Forbes, he claimed to have heard "blatantly racist conversations" among studio executives. He also complained about "massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn't believe" on the set.

Jason Momoa, Fisher's co-star in the 2017 movie, publicly supported the 33-year-old actor and demanded proper investigation into Fisher's claims. "THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION," he tweeted in September, before confirming Fisher's claims about "the s**tty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots."

You can share this post!

Nancy Grace Warns 'COVID Is No Joke' After She and Family Contract the Virus

Wendy Williams Takes Hiatus from Show in the Wake of Her Mom's Death
Related Posts
Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

'Justice League' Helmer Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher's Claim of Altering Actor's Skin Color 'False'

'Justice League' Helmer Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher's Claim of Altering Actor's Skin Color 'False'

Ray Fisher to Join Zack Snyder for 'Justice League' Reshoot Despite Dispute With Studio Bosses

Ray Fisher to Join Zack Snyder for 'Justice League' Reshoot Despite Dispute With Studio Bosses

Jason Momoa Calls for 'Proper Investigation' Following Ray Fisher's Accusations Against Joss Whedon

Jason Momoa Calls for 'Proper Investigation' Following Ray Fisher's Accusations Against Joss Whedon

Most Read
Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split
Movie

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role

Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

Kourtney Kardashian to Make Movie Debut in 'She's All That' Reboot

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

'Saint Maud' and 'His House' Top Nominations at 2020 British Independent Film Awards

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken