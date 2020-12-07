 
 

Rich The Kid Accuses Airport Staff of Racism After Being Kicked Off Flight

The 28-year-old 'Too Blessed' emcee goes on Instagram Live to claim that he's forced to leave the plane because according to a female staff member, he smells like weed.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rich The Kid had an unpleasant experience in the airport over the weekend. On Friday, December 4, the "Plug Walk" rapper ranted on an Instagram Live while detailing how he was forced to leave a plane by an airport personnel because of his smell.

"You on live now. Since you want to racially discriminate me. Guess what? Look!" Rich said during the livestream. "She's trying to tell me I smell like marijuana. I don't even smoke marijuana, woman. I don't smoke."

The 28-year-old emcee went on insisting that "the world gonna know" about the incident, which he appeared to be believe happened because of his race. "Your son--you have kids? He probably know me. Since you wanna play, you don't know who I am! She's trying to racially discriminate me, tellin' me I don't know what I'm doing, I'm high? I don't even smoke weed," so he claimed. A male employee later chimed in, telling the rapper that "race has nothing to do with it."

The drama further escalated when Rich, whose legal name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, was seen arguing with the female staff, who said that Rich was kicked off the plane after he was seen "falling," which meant that he might be intoxicated. In response to that, the musician threatened to sue the staff member, telling her, "I'm a rich guy, so my lawyer will be contacting you."

This is not the first time for Rich to be involved in an airport drama. The rapper was evicted from a Delta plane back in 2017 over disturbance to other passengers. In a video that Rich posted, he could be seen refusing wearing headphones after being requested to as he played his music too loud.

A few months ago, meanwhile, Dave East experienced similar thing. "RACISM," East alleged as he shared a three-minute video of his experience with Delta crew after he was escorted off the plane. "Fucc Delta! Racist Ain't Even The Word! This Jamaican Man Defending me and He don't even know me!!!! He watched the racist harassment!!!!"

