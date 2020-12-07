 
 

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Criticizing Hollywood 'far left' for their hypocrisy over the 2020 election results, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor says he understands why the conservatives refuse to accept Joe Biden's win.

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has slammed Hollywood liberals for mocking conservatives' reactions to the 2020 election results. During a podcast interview with British comedian Russell Brand, the Academy Award-winning actor discussed politics and was asked if he noticed "condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people" in the industry.

"Absolutely," the "aggressively centrist" responded to the host, before elaborating, "There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent. [There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, 'Oh, they're dumb, they're voting for Brexit, they're voting for Trump.' I don't like it, and I don't like to hear it."

Matthew pointed out the Hollywood liberals' hypocrisy while comparing the leftists' reactions to Donald Trump's 2016 win and the conservatives' refusal to accept Joe Biden's 2020 win. "I'm sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial," he said.

"It looks like Biden's our guy," the "Dallas Buyers Club" star continued, before defending the conservatives for second-guessing the election results, "Now you've got the right that's in denial, 'cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they've been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they're putting down their last bastion of defense."

Matthew went on suggesting the two sides to meet in the middle because they "are so far apart." Blaming famous people on the left who continued taking shots at differing-thinking counterparts on the other side for preventing the two sides from coming together, the 51-year-old said of how they should make political statements, "Don't tab that gotcha at the end. The left will have to understand the science of 'meet you in the middle.' "

