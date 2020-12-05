 
 

Bryan Cranston Still Struggling With His Sense of Taste and Smell Months After Covid-19 Battle

Bryan Cranston Still Struggling With His Sense of Taste and Smell Months After Covid-19 Battle
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Breaking Bad' actor talks about his recovery from Covid-19, saying he hasn't fully recovered his ability to taste and smell despite months after battling the deadly coronavirus.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bryan Cranston still hasn't fully regained his sense or smell months after his Covid-19 battle.

The former "Breaking Bad" actor has opened up on his recovery from the respiratory illness - which he contracted back in March (20) - and while he's in good health, he admitted he is still feeling the effects.

"The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell," he said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

"I think about 75 per cent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot... smell it."

The screen star - whose wife Robin Dearden got coronavirus first - revealed he was ill for about 10 days.

  See also...

"We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed," he explained. "I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that."

He also joked that he and Robin got the virus early because they "didn't want to miss out," quipping, "It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share."

After recovering from the illness, the actor donated his blood for Covid-19 vaccine study along with fellow actor Tom Hanks and wife [Rita Wilson].

They bonded over their coronavirus experience. He told Ryan Seacrest in a previous interview, "We were talking with them when they were still in Australia and when they came back, we all had dinner together and we looked at each other and said, 'I think we can do this,' because we all had it, we're all not infected anymore."

Cranston did not reveal his stuggle with Covid-19 until recently because he "didn't think that the world needed another celebrity saying, 'Hey, I had it!' so I just didn't say anything and went about my way."

You can share this post!

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Related Posts
Bryan Cranston and Gabrielle Union Added to Kevin Hart's Star-Studded MDA Telethon

Bryan Cranston and Gabrielle Union Added to Kevin Hart's Star-Studded MDA Telethon

Bryan Cranston Recalls Bonding With Tom Hanks Over COVID-19 Experience

Bryan Cranston Recalls Bonding With Tom Hanks Over COVID-19 Experience

Bryan Cranston Donating Blood for Covid-19 Vaccine Study After Surviving Coronavirus

Bryan Cranston Donating Blood for Covid-19 Vaccine Study After Surviving Coronavirus

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Infuriate 'Breaking Bad' Fans With Alcohol Venture Launch

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Infuriate 'Breaking Bad' Fans With Alcohol Venture Launch

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Hearing for Bill Cosby's Sex Assault Conviction Appeal Begins at Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Hearing for Bill Cosby's Sex Assault Conviction Appeal Begins at Pennsylvania Supreme Court