 
 

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Emma Portner pleads with others to shift their curious energy into 'addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2-plus resiliency instead.'

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - The wife of actor Elliot Page wants to keep her gender identity "private" following the "Juno" star's decision to 'come out' as transgender and non-binary.

The Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, hit headlines on Tuesday (December 01) when he announced his new name and requested to be referred to by the pronouns "he" and "they."

His wife, Emma Portner, was quick to offer her praise publicly, but she doesn't appreciate questions raised about her own personal preferences, and she took to her Instagram Story timeline on Wednesday to make that clear.

"My gender identity, pronouns, and sexuality are private and not up for debate," the dancer and choreographer wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

  See also...

"Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Twospirit, Non Binary, and Pansexual) resiliency instead."

"I am so grateful for the accountability, love and support," she added.

Emma Portner's IG Story

Emma Portner reacted to questions about her gender identity, pronouns and sexuality.

Portner also used the post to share a few other "quick facts" about herself, insisting she is "not Rey from Star Wars," after apparently being compared to Daisy Ridley, the actress who portrays the character in the sci-fi franchise.

She also clarified her occupation as a "canadian dancer/choreographer," instead of a "New York Dance Teacher," claiming the title used in the press is "deeply triggering" for her having quit the gig in 2017.

Emma previously showed her support for her husband following his transgender announcement. "I am so proud of @elliotpage," she wrote on Instagram. "Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

The couple wed in 2018.

