'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max

The studio chiefs call the move to release their entire slate of 2021 movies via the streaming platform instead of film theaters 'a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic'.

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - WarnerMedia bosses are to release their entire slate of 2021 movies to streaming platform HBO Max as they hit cinemas.

The film chiefs will be launching the much anticipated "Wonder Woman" sequel on the service on Christmas Day (December 25), but they are not waiting to see if the blockbuster finds success in the home video market and have decided all upcoming releases will spend their first month on HBO Max, which launched earlier this year.

That means film fans who subscribe to the service will be able to watch Denzel Washington's new film "Little Things", "Tom & Jerry", "Godzilla vs. Kong", "Mortal Kombat", "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", "In The Heights", "Space Jam: A New Legacy", "The Suicide Squad", "Dune", "The Many Saints of Newark", and "The Matrix 4" from the comfort of their sofa.

"The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," a studio statement reads. "Movie theaters aren't apt to be entirely happy with this and it will be interesting to see what they charge for admission to the Warner Bros' movies."

"After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia's motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar added. "More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it's sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all."