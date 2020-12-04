 
 

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The studio chiefs call the move to release their entire slate of 2021 movies via the streaming platform instead of film theaters 'a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic'.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - WarnerMedia bosses are to release their entire slate of 2021 movies to streaming platform HBO Max as they hit cinemas.

The film chiefs will be launching the much anticipated "Wonder Woman" sequel on the service on Christmas Day (December 25), but they are not waiting to see if the blockbuster finds success in the home video market and have decided all upcoming releases will spend their first month on HBO Max, which launched earlier this year.

That means film fans who subscribe to the service will be able to watch Denzel Washington's new film "Little Things", "Tom & Jerry", "Godzilla vs. Kong", "Mortal Kombat", "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", "In The Heights", "Space Jam: A New Legacy", "The Suicide Squad", "Dune", "The Many Saints of Newark", and "The Matrix 4" from the comfort of their sofa.

  See also...

"The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," a studio statement reads. "Movie theaters aren't apt to be entirely happy with this and it will be interesting to see what they charge for admission to the Warner Bros' movies."

"After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia's motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar added. "More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it's sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all."

You can share this post!

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal
Related Posts
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Remake Gets 10-Month Delay for Its Release

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Remake Gets 10-Month Delay for Its Release

Hans Zimmer Forced to Use Facetime to Rework A Pink Floyd Classic for 'Dune'

Hans Zimmer Forced to Use Facetime to Rework A Pink Floyd Classic for 'Dune'

First Full 'Dune' Trailer Sees Timothee Chalamet's Painful Training

First Full 'Dune' Trailer Sees Timothee Chalamet's Painful Training

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Shoot Additional Scenes for 'Dune' Remake in Mid-August

Denis Villeneuve Hopes to Shoot Additional Scenes for 'Dune' Remake in Mid-August

Most Read
George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'
Movie

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Viggo Mortensen Says 'Maybe I'm Not Completely Straight' as He Defends Playing Gay Man in New Movie

Viggo Mortensen Says 'Maybe I'm Not Completely Straight' as He Defends Playing Gay Man in New Movie

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max