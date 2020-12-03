Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

WENN/Phil Lewis/Instar Music

While a Dr. Dre vs Diddy battle has yet to be confirmed by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, RnB fans are seemingly about to witness a dream battle between Keyshia Cole and hopefully Ashanti.

AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hint at something that could be the most conic battle in the "Verzuz" history. Following the epic battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy (Young Jeezy) in season 2 of the show, Swizz and timbaland talked about the possibility of having Dr. Dre and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs coming to their show.

In an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, December 2, the duo revealed that nothing has been confirmed about the much anticipated battle. However, they didn't rule out the possibility to have the music moguls showing off their own music catalogue in a battle in on one of "Verzuz" episodes sometimes in the future.

"Now that's something different. Everybody has these magical wishes that they want [to see on Verzuz] but the universe has been bringing these magical wishes so I can't even say what's not gonna happen 'cause a lot of the Verzuz, just like the last one we've seen, everybody said that it couldn't happen. Right? So now, we just let the universe naturally make things happen," Swizz weighed in on the idea.

"I can't even say what's not gonna happen anymore. We just let the universe naturally make things happen. I'm not gonna say no, I'm never going to say no anymore!" he added.

Fans started to hope for the dream battle after Diddy showed interest to go head-to-head with Dr. Dre. "Yeah, we definitely talking about it. You heard it here on the show," he said to Fat Joe in an Instagram Live back in April.

While a Dr. Dre vs Diddy battle is yet to be confirmed, R&B fans are seemingly about to have the "Verzuz" they've been asking for. Taking to her Instagram account, Keyshia Cole hinted that she's filming for a "Verzuz" episode, though her opponent has yet to be revealed. Alongside a picture of her in a car, the "Love" singer wrote in the caption, "How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR!!! #Versuz BATTLE OTW."

The obviously excited fans were hoping that she would face Ashanti. The "Rain on Me" singer's name was brought up after Keyshia appeared to challenge her for a battle back in July. At the time, Keyshia took to the comment section during Snoop Dogg and DMX's battle. "@Ashanti was good," she wrote.