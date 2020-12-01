'Bachelor' Alum Taylor Nolan Claims Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sex-Shamed Her Over Politics

Instagram Celebrity

The former contestant of 'The Bachelor' season 21 shares that the beef starts after she slammed the race car driver for posting Instagram polls about who and what people were voting for ahead of the 2020 election.

AceShowbiz - Former "The Bachelor" contestant has spoken against Arie Luyendyk Jr. Taking to her Instagram account, Taylor Nolan accused the leading man of "The Bachelor" season 22 of sex-shaming her following a spat over politics prior to the 2020 presidential election.

In a 12-minute video, Taylor shared that the beef started after she slammed the race car driver for posting Instagram polls about who and what people were voting for. The sex therapist then said in the clip, "What is up with all these Bachelor white dudes posting polls to see how people are going to vote on s**t like abortion and the president and climate change like it's some kind of funny game?"

Sharing a screenshot from Arie's post in which he wrote about being united despite different opinions, Taylor blasted him, "How are you going to say were all united when the other people are literally voting against the rights of their neighbors? 'There's both people on good sides?' … It's bulls**t."

She then revealed that Arie came for her after she posted "a partnership for a pleasure sleeve for penises over two weeks after the election." In a screenshot that Taylor shared, Arie could be seen commenting, "Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you're advertising masturbation pads or whatever he [sic] hell this is … classy."

Defending herself, Taylor, who used to compete in season 21 of "The Bachelor", ranted, "This is part of what I do for my job, I do partnerships on Instagram. I also work as a sex therapist. I'm a licensed psychotherapist and I'm in school getting my PHD in clinical sexology. So. this is the post that he feels is something that he can put me down with." She continued, "That it's laughable. … [It's] sex-shaming and sex negativity, which this is not a space for. Y'all know that I don't play with that s**t. My whole passion and job, literally that I've chosen, is to fight against that."

"This isn't just a regular post of me talking about sex toys or sex in general. This is a post specific that is a partnership post, that could hit me in my income, that could hit me in my ability to do partnerships, that there's specific shaming in how I'm making my money, which mind you is really no different than how he's making his money. Mine just maybe has a little more impact for people than his does," the "Bachelor in Paradise" alum went on to explain.

In the caption, Taylor wrote, "I get it's hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege ... because y'all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, s**t ya made it!" She added, "So when someone, especially a BIPOC woman, asks for accountability or calls into question your problematic or harmful 'opinions' your quick to belittle, shame, and deflect. It feels threatening, and how dare I?! You want to put them back in place, make us be 'classy' for you. Well, sorry, I don't exist to be classy for you."

"And I won't be small or ashamed of who I am or what I do. Reacting to accountability, as if it's a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex-shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON'T work here. Good try though oh, and this is for you @ariejr," she continued.

Fans and fellow Bachelor Nation star reacted to the video in the comment section. Vanessa Grimaldi applauded Taylor, writing, "Breaking it down! That was very educational!! QUEEN!" She added, "Also, facial expressions on point!" A fan also commented, "I think the way you broke this down was pretty much perfect! He can go be bland someplace else." Someone else added, "Taylor you are a queen. The way you broke this down my god."