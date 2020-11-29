Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher Donating Autographed Guitars for Music Fundraiser

WENN Celebrity

A number of music memorabilia including items donated by Liam Payne, Eric Clapton, and Florence Welch are on sale to raise money for stagehands out of work due to pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher are among a host of stars raffling off guitars, equipment, memorabilia and experiences to raise funds for stagehands without work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the #ILoveLive fundraising initiative, Nile has donated a signed replica of his famous 'Hitmaker' Stratocaster instrument while Liam and his ex-Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs have signed a Les Paul guitar.

"I've asked my friends at Fender to build a custom replica of my 1959 Stratocaster known as 'The Hitmaker'," Nile says in a statement. "It's been specially made for this important effort to raise money for so many people who have been devastated. I hope everyone will support me with this. I can't wait for live gigs to be allowed again, but in the meantime let's look after the crew who make those gigs happen."

Liam and Bonehead add, "Without our Touring Crew there are no gigs it's as simple as that. Let's raise some money to help them out."

Eric Clapton will also dedicate his Martin Custom Acoustic guitar to one lucky fan who wins a prize draw while Liam Payne is offering up a special VIP experience at one of his gigs.

"My shows wouldn't be possible without the countless members of crew who make my performances the best they can possibly be for my fans, #ILoveLive is a great cause highlighting the sometime unsung heroes of the music industry," the "Strip That Down" hitmaker explains.

Fans can enter draws for each item for as little as $6.70 (£5) until 17 December, with others donating guitars including Mark Knopfler, Johnny Marr, and Tom Walker.

The Chemical Brothers have also donated their Roland 303 Synthesizer while Florence Welch is raffling off hand-painted lyrics.

You can enter the draw for each item, here: crowdfunder.co.uk.