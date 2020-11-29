 
 

Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'

The 'Battle of the Sexes' actor channels his inner Santa as he is spreading the festive joy in his new holiday short movie ahead of the upcoming Christmas season.

AceShowbiz - Steve Carell is suiting up as Santa for a new festive short.

Two minutes of the funnyman's "Christmas Gift Xfinity" film debuted during NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in America on Thursday (26Nov20) and now the full film is available online.

Directed by "I, Tonya" 's Craig Gillespie, the film features Carell's Santa urging his elves to come up with better gift ideas to keep kids happy at the end of an awful 2020 via a videoconference.

As a new version of "Supertramp's Dreamer", recorded by the band's frontman Roger Hodgson, strikes up, the elves hit upon the idea to give the spirit of the holidays instead of traditional gifts.

"The holidays are really about moments of togetherness with the people you love, and serve as a reminder for what's most important, especially given the hardships of this past year," Carell said. "I hope that this sweet little story will bring a bit of cheer."

Meanwhile, director Gillespie thinks his leading man made a great Father Christmas, adding, "He brought the heart, warmth and humour that is the magic of this spot."

Before starring in the holiday movie, Steve Carell was seen on the big screen in political comedy movie "Irresistible". It follows a Democratic strategist who tries to help a local candidate win an election in a small right-wing town.

The actor will next star in the second "Minions" movie. He will once again lend his voice to the favorite super-villain Gru. The "Minions: The Rise of Gru" was originally set to debut this summer but it got pushed back to 2021 due to pandemic.

