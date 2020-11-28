 
 

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special
Instagram/Instar/John Rainford
TV

'Idris Elba meets Paul McCartney' is set to air on U.K. TV on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, and will cover The Beatles member's incredible life and career.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul McCartney is to be interviewed by Idris Elba for an hour-long BBC special covering his incredible life and career.

The "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" actor meets Paul McCartney will air on U.K. TV on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December. The show will also air as a radio broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

According to a press release, the show will span Paul's first songwriting forays as a teenager, through his rise to fame with The Beatles and his solo work right up to his new album, "McCartney III", out December 18.

  See also...

The actor and musician reveals that, when asked to interview the music legend, he jumped at the chance, saying: "When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn't a joke, I immediately said, 'Yes'... who wouldn't?!".

"I am a massive fan of Paul's! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I'm excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you, Paul."

An equally enthusiastic Paul adds: "I'm looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!".

In addition to the interview special, the BBC will also air the "Hey Jude" hitmaker's July, 2018 homecoming gig at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, England - the venue where The Beatles made their name in the 1960s - over the Christmas period.

You can share this post!

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral
Related Posts
Idris Elba Says Ignoring His Critics Is One of His Keys to Happy Life

Idris Elba Says Ignoring His Critics Is One of His Keys to Happy Life

Idris Elba Denies Welcoming First Child With Wife Sabrina Dhowre Despite Interview

Idris Elba Denies Welcoming First Child With Wife Sabrina Dhowre Despite Interview

Idris Elba Confirms Wife Sabrina Dhowre Gave Birth to Their First Child

Idris Elba Confirms Wife Sabrina Dhowre Gave Birth to Their First Child

Idris Elba Opens Fight School in New BBC Documentary

Idris Elba Opens Fight School in New BBC Documentary

Most Read
'Animaniacs' Star Reacts to #BoycottWarnerBros Campaign Following Johnny Depp Joke
TV

'Animaniacs' Star Reacts to #BoycottWarnerBros Campaign Following Johnny Depp Joke

Prince Charles Disables Twitter Replies Due to Trolling Comments From 'The Crown' Fans

Prince Charles Disables Twitter Replies Due to Trolling Comments From 'The Crown' Fans

Bravo Halts 'RHOBH' Filming of Season 11 Due to COVID-19

Bravo Halts 'RHOBH' Filming of Season 11 Due to COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Fanny Pack Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Ad to Promotes 'Young Rock'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

Joss Whedon Quits New TV Project 'The Nevers' Following 'Justice League' Drama

Joss Whedon Quits New TV Project 'The Nevers' Following 'Justice League' Drama

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Jack Whitehall's Dwarf Comedy Routine Yanked Off Air Following Backlash

Jack Whitehall's Dwarf Comedy Routine Yanked Off Air Following Backlash

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special

Excited Idris Elba Jumps at the Chance to Interview Paul McCartney for BBC Special