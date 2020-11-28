 
 

Courteney Cox Doing Turkey Dance to Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving

Courteney Cox Doing Turkey Dance to Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Friends' actress celebrates Thanksgiving and wishes her fans a happy holiday by recreating her iconic 'turkey dance' from her classic television show.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox reprised her beloved "Friends" role as Monica Geller to share an updated version of her 'turkey dance' from the show's Thanksgiving special.

In the now-iconic scene, the star dances with a full turkey on her head, with the clip remaining an annual social media sensation decades after it first aired.

"Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful," she told viewers in her new Instagram video. "And also - if I get one more goddamn GIF of that turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool - I'm just gonna snap."

The footage cuts to the infamous clip, as Courteney adds, "So anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy," before recreating the iconic dance in her kitchen.

  See also...

She wasn't the only star to share special messages in honour of the U.S. holiday - "The Greatest Showman" actor Hugh Jackman also posted a clip, urging fans to "hold each other close, even if this year it's only in 'spirit' " amid the pandemic.

"Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you. Truly, I am grateful to have your support, comments, humour, advice, quips, rebukes… All of it," he said.

"I'm a big believer in community and whilst we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow stronger in the year to come," added Hugh, before showing off some tap dancing skills in honour of Thanksgiving.

For a number of other stars it was a family affair, with Gwyneth Paltrow, 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses visiting her dad's resting place on what would have been his birthday. Alongside a snap, she shared, "Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kris Jenner led the celebrations for the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they shared photos, videos and messages online.

You can share this post!

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Related Posts
Courteney Cox Admits Embarrassment Over David Arquette's Wrestling Career Led to Divorce

Courteney Cox Admits Embarrassment Over David Arquette's Wrestling Career Led to Divorce

Courteney Cox Crashes Virtual 'Friends'-Themed Bar Mitzvah

Courteney Cox Crashes Virtual 'Friends'-Themed Bar Mitzvah

Courteney Cox Struggling With Self-Isolation as She Misses Boyfriend's Touch

Courteney Cox Struggling With Self-Isolation as She Misses Boyfriend's Touch

Courteney Cox Leaves Jennifer Aniston Dying of Laughter With Savage TikTok Challenge

Courteney Cox Leaves Jennifer Aniston Dying of Laughter With Savage TikTok Challenge

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident