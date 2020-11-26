Megan Thee Stallion's Denial to Stealing Allegation Over Fashion Nova Designs Deemed Disrespectful

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker has been accused by a designer named Aazhia of nabbing inspiration for her Chase the Bag Shoulder Pad Mini Dress from the a TLZ L'Femme dress she created.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is defending her Fashion Nova collection from claims she stole the designs.

A designer named Aazhia accused the "Savage" star of nabbing inspiration for her Chase the Bag Shoulder Pad Mini Dress from the a TLZ L'Femme dress she created via Instagram last week (ends November 20).

"IMA BREAK THIS DOWN REAL SIMPLE! MY DRESS WAS STOLEN AND USED IN THIS MEGAN X FN COLLAB! WAS I TOLD? NO! WAS I COMPENSATED? NO!" she wrote, alleging a stylist reached out to Aazhia to pull one of her dresses for an event Megan was attending.

"I'M VERY MUCH SO TAKEN BACK BY THE THE LACK OF RESPECT FOR ANOTHER BLACK WOMAN! THERE IS THIS TIRED NARRATIVE THAT THE BLAVK WOMAN IS SO DISRESPECTED, BUT WE DO IT TO EACH OTHER!!!!".

Megan has now responded during an interview with "The Morning Hustle", stating, "A lot of times, people say that they talked to somebody from my team. I don't know what year that was, I don't know who... what are you talking about? And a lot of times, they won't even bring me... they don't tell me who they talking to."

"I feel bad that people's initial reaction would be to just come at me like, 'Oh, you a black woman! You're stealing from black women!' And I'm like, 'Damn, hold on, sis, 'cause, like, I don't know you'."

Denying the allegations, Megan added, "If it would've been a real misunderstanding, I would've never had a problem saying, 'I'm sorry, sis'. I would have checked my stylist. Like, you don't do that. That's not right. And then I would've had the dress taken down, whatever the money made from the dress, I would've gave the money to the girl if that was really something that she felt like was stolen from her (sic)."

Aazhia has responded, adding, "I'm vexed because it's condescending, it's disrespectful, it's hypocritical. Everything that she said was addressed towards me... My dress is from the '90s. And she also said, in her opinion, it's not stolen... But for me, all I saw was more disrespect."