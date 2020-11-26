 
 

Bill Murray Mourning Brother Ed's Death

Bill Murray Mourning Brother Ed's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The original 'Ghostbusters' actor is mourning the loss of his brother Ed Murray who was also the inspiration behind the star's classic movie 'Caddyshack'.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Bill Murray is mourning his brother, Ed.

The passing of the "Ghostbusters" star's sibling was announced on Monday (23Nov20) on his apparel company, William Murray Golf's Instagram. He was 75.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray," the announcement read. "Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf - by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club - at the age of 10, no less. (They don't make 'em like that anymore.)"

Ed was the inspiration behind Bill's hit 1980's movie "Caddyshack", with the announcement explaining, "Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University - a scholarship awarded to golf caddies - a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay."

  See also...

"Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well - something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives," it added.

"It was an honour for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we've built this brand with the Murray family - and his loss is a hole that will never be filled."

The post concluded, "Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family. Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honour your memory from this day forward. #MurrayBrothers #WilliamMurray #MurrayMoments."

You can share this post!

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Zac Efron Allegedly Calls It Quits With Vanessa Valladares

Related Posts
Bill Murray Sends Cheeky Response to Doobie Brothers' Legal Threat Over Golf Apparel Ad

Bill Murray Sends Cheeky Response to Doobie Brothers' Legal Threat Over Golf Apparel Ad

Bill Murray Being Compared to Donald Trump for Using Doobie Brother's Music Without Permission

Bill Murray Being Compared to Donald Trump for Using Doobie Brother's Music Without Permission

Bill Murray's Classic Movie 'Groundhog Day' Gets Rebooted for New TV Series

Bill Murray's Classic Movie 'Groundhog Day' Gets Rebooted for New TV Series

Bill Murray to Reunite With 'Ghostbusters' Co-Stars for Charity

Bill Murray to Reunite With 'Ghostbusters' Co-Stars for Charity

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance