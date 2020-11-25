Taylor Swift Takes Her 'Folklore' Documentary to Disney Streaming Site

Disney Plus Music

The 'Cardigan' singer is gearing up for the release of her new documentary that will give insights into the creative process of her quarantine studio album.

Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions", is headed to Disney+.

The film - which was directed by Swift and filmed at Long Pond Studio, New York - was announced on Tuesday (24Nov20) and will debut on the streamer just one day later, a short trailer for the project reveals

It sees Swift reunite with The National's Aaron Dessner - who owns the studio - and her other co-producer, Jack Antonoff, to perform each song off "Folklore" and share the stories behind the tracks on the album.

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who appears on the track "Exile", will also make a special guest appearance.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it's a product of isolation," Swift tells Dessner of "Folklore" in the trailer. "This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us."

The film marks the first time that Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff have performed "Folklore", which she surprise-released amid the pandemic, together.

Recently when she received a Songwriter of the Year award from Apple Music, Taylor Swift explained how writing music helped keep her in touch with fans during an awful 2020.

"This particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn't able to see in concert," she said.

"I wasn't able to reach out my hand and touch somebody's hand in the front row, I wasn't able to take pictures with fans, so this, it means a lot to me," she continued. "My songwriting, and the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the kinda dialogue back and forth, and that kind of emotional exchange, is what I feel like has really kept me going this year (sic). And I really want to say thank you to the fans for that."