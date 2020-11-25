 
 

Taylor Swift Takes Her 'Folklore' Documentary to Disney Streaming Site

Taylor Swift Takes Her 'Folklore' Documentary to Disney Streaming Site
Disney Plus
Music

The 'Cardigan' singer is gearing up for the release of her new documentary that will give insights into the creative process of her quarantine studio album.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions", is headed to Disney+.

The film - which was directed by Swift and filmed at Long Pond Studio, New York - was announced on Tuesday (24Nov20) and will debut on the streamer just one day later, a short trailer for the project reveals

It sees Swift reunite with The National's Aaron Dessner - who owns the studio - and her other co-producer, Jack Antonoff, to perform each song off "Folklore" and share the stories behind the tracks on the album.

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who appears on the track "Exile", will also make a special guest appearance.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it's a product of isolation," Swift tells Dessner of "Folklore" in the trailer. "This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us."

  See also...

The film marks the first time that Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff have performed "Folklore", which she surprise-released amid the pandemic, together.

Recently when she received a Songwriter of the Year award from Apple Music, Taylor Swift explained how writing music helped keep her in touch with fans during an awful 2020.

"This particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn't able to see in concert," she said.

"I wasn't able to reach out my hand and touch somebody's hand in the front row, I wasn't able to take pictures with fans, so this, it means a lot to me," she continued. "My songwriting, and the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the kinda dialogue back and forth, and that kind of emotional exchange, is what I feel like has really kept me going this year (sic). And I really want to say thank you to the fans for that."

You can share this post!

Dane Cook Joins 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts Following Alex Trebek's Death

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards
Related Posts
AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Taylor Swift Credits Songwriting for Connecting Her to Fans When Honored at Apple Music Awards

Taylor Swift Credits Songwriting for Connecting Her to Fans When Honored at Apple Music Awards

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Guitar Up for Auction to Feed the Hungry

Taylor Swift Rips Scooter Braun for His Fishy Offer After Selling Her Masters

Taylor Swift Rips Scooter Braun for His Fishy Offer After Selling Her Masters

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance