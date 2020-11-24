 
 

Johnny Depp Accepts Award Behind Bars in Bizarre Photo After Losing Libel Suit

The former 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star poses behind bars while holding onto his award as he is presented with Unique Visual Sensitivity prize from the Polish EnergaCamerimage film festival.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp had an unusual way of accepting an award. The 57-year-old actor was honored with Unique Visual Sensitivity prize from the Polish EnergaCamerimage film festival over the weekend, and while he didn't have to attend the virtual event in person, he chose to accept the award behind bars.

The film festival shared on its official social media accounts a picture of Depp flashing a smile behind the makeshift jail cell. "And greetings from Johnny Depp from the Bahamas!" read the caption accompanying the photo.

The Jack Sparrow of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series was seen holding onto the award in one hand while pointing at it with his other hand. He wore a bandana and dark aviator shades, while donning an unbuttoned black-and-blue shirt.

Johnny Depp Accepts an Award

Johnny Depp accepted an award from film festival behind bars.

It's unclear what the reason behind Depp's choice of setting in the image, but he seemed to make a statement with it after losing his libel suit against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper on November 2. As the result, the actor agreed to quit the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, for which he was originally set to reprise his role in the third film.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he announced on Instagram earlier this month.

He added of his legal judgement, "The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Depp, who had filmed one day for "Fantastic Beasts 3", reportedly received his full salary despite quitting the movie.

