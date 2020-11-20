'RHSLC': Meredith Marks Separates From Husband of More Than 2 Decades

Instagram TV

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star opens up about her and Seth's split in a new episode of the Bravo reality show, saying they 'got completely disconnected.'

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks is now a single woman, apparently. In the Wednesday, November 17 episode of the Bravo show, Meredith shared that she and husband Seth had split after over 25 years of marriage.

"Seth and I have been together for a really long time," she opened up. "We met when we were 23, got married at 24 and had a baby at 25. It was just a tornado that came through and that was it. I was young but head-over-heels in love, so I went for it."

Meredith and Seth were then seen discussing their relationship over dinner. "Who have you told that we are separated?" Seth asked the Bravo personality. "Do all your friends know we are separated?"

Meredith then shockingly revealed that she hadn't told any of her friends about their split. "It's not like I'm running around talking about this to everyone. I prefer they don't discuss it," she explained.

As to why she decided to end their marriage of more than 2 decades, Meredith divulged, "Over the years, it just broke down. We moved many times. We kind of were uprooted --I was trying to start my company, he was running his business, we had the three kids. There was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected."

Things went south during the dinner with Seth accusing Meredith of "hiding" parts of her life because she refused to let him look at her phone. "I would like for you to read my phone, only because it makes me think that you care," he claimed, to which Meredith responded, "I do care." They didn't discuss that for a long time because she changed the topic afterwards.

"This is hard stuff," admitted Seth of their split. "I'd like to have a life partner and a soulmate to share everything with. I hate being separated."