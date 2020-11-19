 
 

T.I. Describes Protests Against Police Brutality and Systematic Racism as 'Self-Defense'

T.I. Describes Protests Against Police Brutality and Systematic Racism as 'Self-Defense'
Instagram
Celebrity

As he backs the Black Lives Matter movement, the 'Live Your Life' hitmaker clarifies that N.W.A's hit 'F**k the Police' was more of 'an alarm' rather than 'a battle cry.'

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - T.I. has backed protests against police forces across the U.S. as a form of "self-defense."

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, campaigners have taken to the streets to call for an end to police brutality and systematic racism within the organization - calls which rapper T.I. insists are justified.

He tells Message on Apple Music, "Any human beings, any living species if backed up into a corner is going to eventually respond with self-defense. You can't stop that. That's God given. It's universal law."

"So if you continue to antagonize, you continue to poke and push," he explains, "Eventually you're going to be some poking and pushing back."

  See also...

The star, real name Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., adds N.W.A's hit "F**k the Police" was "an alarm" to the injustices taking place within police departments across the U.S.

"A lot of people, when they speak about 'F*ck the Police', they act like it started right there," says the hitmaker. "No, you did a bunch of s**t before that led to someone saying f**k you."

"This wasn't a battle cry. This was kind of like, I guess the commercial, like letting you know, hey, this is going on. This was like an alarm that was running like, hey man, y'all see this? Y'all noticed it happening? Y'all cool with this?"

Amid the civil unrest, T.I. is hopeful for change, however, and has issued a call for unity among fans worldwide. He shares, "I think of all the things that plague our communities, man, sticking together will solve 99 per cent of it. I think the message has always been liberation."

"Just providing the info that could lead people to the understanding that, hey, look, we're going to have to come together if we're going to overrun this."

You can share this post!

George Clooney' Son Zoom-Bombed His GQ Video Interview

LaKeith Stanfield Admits to 'Going Through Things' When Sparking Concerns With Troubling Posts
Related Posts
T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Insists He's Not Dissing Drake With Urinating Lines: 'I Ain't Had No Malicious Intent'

T.I. Insists He's Not Dissing Drake With Urinating Lines: 'I Ain't Had No Malicious Intent'

T.I. Cites 'Generation Gap' for Turning Down Busta Rhymes' Rap Battle Challenge

T.I. Cites 'Generation Gap' for Turning Down Busta Rhymes' Rap Battle Challenge

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style