Jennifer Aniston Excited to Serve as Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins

Having been a fan of the wellness brand's products since 2016, the star of 'The Morning Show' reveals that her partnership with the company is inspired by her own passion for health and nutrition.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is promoting a healthy lifestyle as part of a partnership with bosses at wellness brand Vital Proteins.

"The Morning Show" star will serve as the face and Chief Creative Officer of the company's upcoming campaign and reveals the partnership is inspired by her own passion for health and nutrition.

"Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day," Aniston told People magazine.

The actress has teased Vital Protein's December (20) launch with a series of behind-the-scenes photos and a video, in which she details her daily wellness routine.

The star, who has been a fan of the firm's products since 2016, favors the brand's collagen products, such as the Collagen Peptides powder, the Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine and the Collagen Creamer in Vanilla.

"Collagen is the glue that holds everything together," Aniston said in a press release. "I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago."

"Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer. It is very exciting to me."

Vital Proteins CEO Kurt Seidensticker, who founded the brand in 2013, also said of the partnership, "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team. We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives."

