 
 

Tyler Hubbard Celebrates Family Reunion Following Covid-19 Quarantine

The Florida Georgia Line musician has returned home with his family after testing negative for coronavirus, nearly two weeks after entering quarantine.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has reunited with his family after spending nearly two weeks quarantining following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

The country music star, 33, confirmed he was now negative for coronavirus on Monday (16Nov20), sharing the news on his Instagram alongside a photo himself celebrating with wife Hayley and their children.

"After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I'm finally covid free and back in the house," he wrote alongside the snap, which also featured daughter Olivia Rose, two, and sons Luca Reed, 15 months, and Atlas Roy, seven weeks.

"Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful," he added, before admitting on his Instagram Stories it was "a big night at the Hubbard house."

  See also...

"I took a COVID test this morning and it just came back negative, which means I get to take a shower and go hug my family and go have dinner together," he shared. "I could not be more excited."

In another post, the "Simple" hitmaker documented how he freshened up for Hayley, 33, after leaving quarantine, revealing, "2 days no shower. 13 days no beard love... I hope you ready for me honey."

Following his diagnosis, Hubbard was forced to pull out of a planned performance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards earlier this month (Nov20) after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tyler Hubbard's coronavirus was asymptomatic. He used his idle time during quarantine to write songs.

