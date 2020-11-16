Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Hard Motherhood Moments With Nikki and Brie Bella

Instagram Celebrity

During an Instagram Live discussion with the former WWE stars, the wife of Chris Pratt opens up about how tiring it is to be a new mother and about the need to catch up on sleep.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella bonded over their shared lack of sleep during a recent Instagram Live.

The author and former wrestler Nikki, who welcomed daughter Lyla Pratt and son Matteo Chigvintsev, respectively, earlier this year, chatted on Katherine's livestream about how tiring it is to be a mum.

"You definitely have moments where it's harder some days than it is other days," said Katherine, who shares the tot with her husband, actor Chris Pratt. "You have (days) of feeling bad with a partner or wanting to make everything good again."

"For me, it's also like if you want to get so many things done, (you should) sleep when the baby sleeps. (But) I don't know how you do that. How does anything get done that you want to get done during the day? It's really hard and then you need to catch up on your sleep obviously."

Nikki agreed, adding she also hasn't slept that much since welcoming Matteo, whom she shares with her fiance, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, in July.

"Aren't you ever like, 'How am I doing this?' " she joked, with her twin sister Brie, who welcomed her second child Buddy one day after Nikki gave birth, adding, "You get this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) of the old you - who you were before pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life."

"(But) you're too embarrassed to say it out loud, 'cause then everyone's gonna be like, 'Oh, do you hate your baby?' And you're like, 'No, I just (miss) my old life.' "

Brie continued, "I think I was trying to keep up with my sister to not lose that part of me when I should've just let go and really enjoyed motherhood more with Birdie like I'm doing now with Buddy, instead of trying to just not let go of who I was before Bird came into my life."