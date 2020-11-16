 
 

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Hard Motherhood Moments With Nikki and Brie Bella

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Hard Motherhood Moments With Nikki and Brie Bella
Instagram
Celebrity

During an Instagram Live discussion with the former WWE stars, the wife of Chris Pratt opens up about how tiring it is to be a new mother and about the need to catch up on sleep.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella bonded over their shared lack of sleep during a recent Instagram Live.

The author and former wrestler Nikki, who welcomed daughter Lyla Pratt and son Matteo Chigvintsev, respectively, earlier this year, chatted on Katherine's livestream about how tiring it is to be a mum.

"You definitely have moments where it's harder some days than it is other days," said Katherine, who shares the tot with her husband, actor Chris Pratt. "You have (days) of feeling bad with a partner or wanting to make everything good again."

"For me, it's also like if you want to get so many things done, (you should) sleep when the baby sleeps. (But) I don't know how you do that. How does anything get done that you want to get done during the day? It's really hard and then you need to catch up on your sleep obviously."

  See also...

Nikki agreed, adding she also hasn't slept that much since welcoming Matteo, whom she shares with her fiance, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, in July.

"Aren't you ever like, 'How am I doing this?' " she joked, with her twin sister Brie, who welcomed her second child Buddy one day after Nikki gave birth, adding, "You get this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) of the old you - who you were before pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life."

"(But) you're too embarrassed to say it out loud, 'cause then everyone's gonna be like, 'Oh, do you hate your baby?' And you're like, 'No, I just (miss) my old life.' "

Brie continued, "I think I was trying to keep up with my sister to not lose that part of me when I should've just let go and really enjoyed motherhood more with Birdie like I'm doing now with Buddy, instead of trying to just not let go of who I was before Bird came into my life."

You can share this post!

Damon Dash Treats Fiancee to Breakfast in Bed When She Breastfeeds Their Newborn Baby Boy

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Related Posts
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Plan to Go to Couples Therapy Due to 'Many Ups and Downs'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Plan to Go to Couples Therapy Due to 'Many Ups and Downs'

Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child

Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child

Nikki Bella Hates Fiance Artem Chigvintsev as She's Battling Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella Hates Fiance Artem Chigvintsev as She's Battling Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella Left Alone With Newborn Son Without Any Help as Fiance Returns to Work for 'DWTS'

Nikki Bella Left Alone With Newborn Son Without Any Help as Fiance Returns to Work for 'DWTS'

Most Read
Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long

Total Member Pam Long Admits to Lying About Sexual Abuse Claims Against Ex Jamie Long

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery