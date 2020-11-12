'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

Instagram TV

In a promo for an upcoming episode of the reality show, Scott asks his baby mama, with whom he shares three children together, if it's alright with her if he goes to a rehab facility to treat his depression.

Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will see Scott Disick working on his mental health issue. In a new sneak peek for the upcoming Thursday, November 12 episode, Scott can be seen opening up to his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian about his plan to go to rehab to treat his depression.

"I was just thinking, I don't know, this whole COVID staying in, like no structure, it just like doesn't work for me. It's like making me feel like I just can't handle staying home, not working. Recently, all I've been doing is like trying to find things to do, like doing this, doing that. And just like renting a house in Malibu for an escape, and then that turned into a total s**t show with paparazzi. It's like, okay, this is no sanctuary at all," he shares to Kourtney.

"In my mind, I'm thinking I wasted all this time, I can't have any privacy, I can't have any time by myself. This is ruined. Like, I just can't handle having nothing really to do and the truth was I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed -- like I was going to do something bad if I didn't figure something out or take myself out of this position," Scott, who was dating Sofia Richie at the time, admits in a confessional. "I think now is the time to work on it."

He then tells Kourtney that he never feels happy, adding, "Like, I just didn't grieve my parents correctly, or give it enough time. And I just want to be the best person I can be for my family." Scott, who lost his parents less than a year apart in 2013 and 2014, then asks the reality TV star if it's alright for him to leave her with their three kids while he goes to the rehab for a month.

Kourtney is "more than happy" to support Scott, though she admits that she's "caught a little off guard because for the first time Scott isn't being asked to go away, he isn't having an issue with alcohol or drugs, and it's like his idea. So I think it feels really different."

She went on saying, "And I want him to be the best that he can, you know, for my kids and for himself and for me. And so I'm more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it's really bringing up important work that we all have to do."

Scott eventually entered a rehab facility, though he checked out in May after a picture of him participating in an online session was leaked online. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Scott's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement at the time. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."