Usher Pokes Fun at Newborn Daughter's Zodiac Sign When Talking About Her Early Birth

A little over a month after welcoming his third child, the 'Bad Habits' singer offers a first real look at the newborn during a virtual appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

AceShowbiz - Usher has a fun take on his baby girl's early birth. A little over a month after welcoming his first child Sovereign Bo Raymond with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, the "Bad Habits" singer poked fun at their newborn daughter's zodiac sign as he confirmed that she came to the world earlier than scheduled.

The 42-year-old talked about his daughter's early birth when making a virtual appearance in the Wednesday, November 11 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Asked about the baby girl, he quipped, "She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists," the R&B superstar went on to playfully tell host Ellen DeGeneres. "So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!' "

During the interview, Usher offered viewers the first real look at baby Sovereign as he shared a photo of him kissing his little girl's forehead. It prompted Ellen to marvel, "She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real." In response to the host's comment, he jested, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper."

The musician, who is also a father to 11-year-old Naviyd Ely and 12-year-old Usher V from his marriage to Tameka Foster, went on to mention that his sons are "coping well" with their new sibling, and are "very excited about being big brothers." He additionally spilled, "They're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."

When asked if his mom was excited to finally have a granddaughter, Usher said, "My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room." He added, "I'm like, 'Mom, you're kind of out of space, what are you gonna do?' She's like, 'Oh no no no no, [Sovereign]'s gonna have her room. She's just gonna take your room.' And now she's kicked me out. I'm sleeping on the couch, and Sovereign she now has my old bedroom."

The "Yeah!" hitmaker and his girlfriend welcomed their bundle of joy on September 24. However, he did not make public the happy news until nearly a week later. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," his September 30 announcement on Instagram read.