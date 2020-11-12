 
 

Zac Hanson Offers An Apology Amid Backlash Over Leaked Pinterest Account

Zac Hanson Offers An Apology Amid Backlash Over Leaked Pinterest Account
Instagram
Celebrity

After deleting the account that contained controversial and offensive pro-gun memes, the Hanson drummer insists that the page does not reflect his personal beliefs.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zac Hanson has apologised after his deleted Pinterest account, which featured controversial and offensive pro-gun memes, was leaked online.

The "MMMBop" hitmaker and his sibling bandmates, Isaac Hanson and Taylor Hanson, are the subject of a new Vice investigation into the discontent from fans over the group's politics.

According to their followers, the Hanson brothers have been hesitant to support Black Lives Matter on social media, with the Pinterest account also spurring backlash due to "a trove of pro-gun memes, many of which were racist, transphobic, homophobic, and sexist," according to Vice editors.

One meme on the account suggested support for George Zimmerman over the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, while another compared the right to use an AR-15 rifle with civil rights icon Rosa Parks' bus protest.

Confirming the account, created under the username Commanding Officer, belonged to him, Zac wrote in an Instagram message alongside one meme which showed a picture of a man being consoled by a woman: "It's a joke. I told her guns make me feel uncomfortable. She said we should both see other men."

  See also...

"Maybe it's in bad taste, a lot of comedy is," he added. "Yes she's putting him down, cause she's hardcore. It's the woman that 'gun guys' daydream about."

Zac Hanson's IG comment

Zac Hanson reacted to an Instagram message criticizing his Pinterest comment.

In an emailed statement to Vice about the Pinterest account, Zac wrote: "The leaked Pinterest page provided a distorted view of the issues surrounding race and social justice, which do not reflect my personal beliefs. I apologise for the hurt my actions caused."

Further discontent around the group's politics relates to them failing to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement. While admitting they were "rocked to the core" by the death of George Floyd in a June statement and urged "peaceful marches," they didn't namecheck the movement.

In a separate statement issued to Vice addressing the fan criticism, Hanson said: "We are so grateful to our incredible and diverse community of fans for their continued support and powerful connection with our music. We are proud to have people of so many different backgrounds as a part of the community who consider themselves Hanson fans."

You can share this post!

Peter Giannikopoulos of 'The Bachelorette' Escapes Car Crash With Minor Injury Post-COVID Diagnosis

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at CMA Awards 2020
Related Posts
Zac Hanson Makes Use of Coronavirus Lockdown to Start New Band

Zac Hanson Makes Use of Coronavirus Lockdown to Start New Band

Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 7

Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 7

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration